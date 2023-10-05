Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas pest control expert gives tips to avoid, treat for bedbug infestations

Daniel Neighbors, owner of Quality Pest Control, gives tips to treat for bedbugs and avoid them before they strike.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Bed bugs most often have a stigma of being a sanitation issue but Quality Pest Control owner Daniel Nabors said that’s incorrect.

“Bed bugs are travelers,” he said.

In East Texas, bed bug infestations are a common occurrence all year long said Nabors. “We’re not exempt here in Lufkin, Nacogdoches. We deal with them probably weekly, at least three times a month.”

insects are always on the hunt for heat, moisture, and food sources and as holiday travel gets closer, it’s a good idea to inspect your surroundings said Nabors.

“Bedbugs are travelers and they just tend to hop on any person or thing that’s around that they have an opportunity. They can get on your purses, suitcases, or bags weather its a hotel or airport... Be that person who opens up their phone and uses the flashlight to take a look around.”

If bed bugs come back home with you, it can cost you. The average cost for a two-bedroom home treatment can be as high as $1,200 or more, not including furniture that you may have to get rid of according to Nabors.

“We also have to take into account the contents of the house because the more things that are in the way or things that have to be treated just take more time.”

If you suspect bed bugs in your home, Nabors suggests to remember bug bites found “from the waist down, it’s generally fleas. From the waist up, it’s bedbugs,”

He also suggests to use a fabric steamer you may already have at home as an inspection too to force bedbugs to move and come out of hiding spots.

