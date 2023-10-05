Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

A Better East Texas: Hostage negotiations

It seems that every few months, we hear about an American detained or even arrested which triggers an onslaught of media coverage and occasionally direct govern
By Pat Stacey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the post-pandemic world, Americans are travelling abroad like never before.

The vast majority of these travel experiences are without issue but there are parts of the world that are not friendly towards us and can even be threatening. It seems that every few months, we hear about an American detained or even arrested which triggers an onslaught of media coverage and occasionally direct government intervention.

The motivation to travel to some of these foreign hot spots can be for leisure, work, and sometime missionary causes but once someone is detained, it can get ugly. We’ve seen this with Brittney Griner, the still-jailed Paul Whelan, and the now freed 5 Americans that were held in Iran. But in many of these cases, the U-S has had to give up something to get our people released – sometimes it is money – billions in the case of the Iranian group, and sometimes it is prisoners that we have as in Griner’s case.

The U-S has a public policy not to negotiate with hostage takers but for years, literally decades, we have found ways to essentially negotiate releases for money. We have paid ransoms. And it is getting worse and more frequent.

As U-S citizens, we need to make sure our travel abroad is thought out. But as a country, we cannot continue to answer ransom demands. It is a harsh statement, but the reality is that this will only encourage more imprisonments of Americans. And when we are freeing up monies for Iran and other bad actors, those typically come back to haunt us.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front, heavy rains expected for north East Texas
Police Lights
Law enforcement captures Tyler juvenile detention escapees
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Marisa Ward (File Photo)
Friends, family mourn death of Longview cancer advocate
Luis Alberto Escobedo (left), 20, of Tenaha, and Gustavo Angel Pallares, 20, of Center
Panola County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Flooding on CR 463 in Smith County.
Smith County road closed due to dam failure, flooding
It seems that every few months, we hear about an American detained or even arrested which...
A Better East Texas: Hostage negotiations
Longview’s fire chief has been instated by Gov. Greg Abbott to a second term on the Texas...
Longview fire chief instated for second term on state commission by governor
Longview’s fire chief has been instated by Gov. Greg Abbott to a second term on the Texas...
WebXtra: Longview fire chief instated for second term on state commission by governor