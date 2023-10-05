Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Gregg and Trinity Counties have lifted their Burn Bans. Only a few light showers will remain in the forecast for today for Deep East Texas. Maybe a few areas of drizzle in other locations early today. A slow decrease in clouds is expected today and tonight with some patchy fog possible overnight in many areas, so please drive carefully overnight tonight and in the morning. Lots of sunshine is expected over the next many days across East Texas. Much Cooler Temperatures are likely as well. A Partly to Mostly Sunny sky is expected for the RED ZONE tomorrow evening, and no rain is expected. The upcoming weekend will feel very much like Fall with lows ranging from the upper 40s to middle 50s. Highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 70s. Warming a bit into next week, but mornings will be on the cool side and the afternoons will be very mild. Next chance for more rain is expected next Wednesday. Please enjoy the cooler temperatures.

