Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Rain Tapers Off Over Deep East Texas This Afternoon. Much Cooler Temps Ahead.
Rain ends over southern areas this afternoon. Much Cooler Temps Ahead.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Gregg and Trinity Counties have lifted their Burn Bans. Only a few light showers will remain in the forecast for today for Deep East Texas. Maybe a few areas of drizzle in other locations early today. A slow decrease in clouds is expected today and tonight with some patchy fog possible overnight in many areas, so please drive carefully overnight tonight and in the morning. Lots of sunshine is expected over the next many days across East Texas. Much Cooler Temperatures are likely as well. A Partly to Mostly Sunny sky is expected for the RED ZONE tomorrow evening, and no rain is expected. The upcoming weekend will feel very much like Fall with lows ranging from the upper 40s to middle 50s. Highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 70s. Warming a bit into next week, but mornings will be on the cool side and the afternoons will be very mild. Next chance for more rain is expected next Wednesday. Please enjoy the cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front, heavy rains expected for north East Texas
Police Lights
Law enforcement captures Tyler juvenile detention escapees
Foundation provides a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support Boys &...
Tyler, Whitehouse included in $1.625M gift from Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs
Luis Alberto Escobedo (left), 20, of Tenaha, and Gustavo Angel Pallares, 20, of Center
Panola County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed pursuit
Search underway for 2 minors who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention
Search underway for 2 who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention using welding equipment

Latest News

Rain Tapers Off Over Southern areas this afternoon. Much Cooler Temps Ahead.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-5-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-5-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 10-4-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips