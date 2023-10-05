Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit reveals ID of Lufkin High student accused of bringing gun

Jabraylon Levias
Jabraylon Levias(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The name of a Lufkin ISD student arrested Wednesday after a gun was found on campus has been released.

Jabraylon Levias, 17, of Lufkin, was arrested on Wednesday at Lufkin High School on the charge places weapons prohibited. According to an affidavit, a Lufkin ISD officer was called to a classroom by the 12th grade principal, Harlan Neal, where Neal gave the officer a pink and silver Taurus .380 handgun.

The affidavit said Neal told the officer he had taken the gun from Levias. Levias had reportedly shown the weapon to another student in the hallway, and that student had alerted Neal. The gun was unloaded, the affidavit said.

Levias was arrested by the officer and booked into the Angelina County Jail on his charge. No bond has been listed.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

