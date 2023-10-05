Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
911 service down for some cellphone users in Sulphur Springs

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - 911 service is currently down for some mobile carriers in Sulphur Springs.

A Facebook post by the Sulphur Springs police department states some mobile carriers are not able to reach 911.

The Facebook post also says that the department’s non-emergency phone lines are down.

If you cannot reach the department through 911, you can call 903-885-2768.

