911 service down for some cellphone users in Sulphur Springs
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - 911 service is currently down for some mobile carriers in Sulphur Springs.
A Facebook post by the Sulphur Springs police department states some mobile carriers are not able to reach 911.
The Facebook post also says that the department’s non-emergency phone lines are down.
If you cannot reach the department through 911, you can call 903-885-2768.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.