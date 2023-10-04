Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Scattered to widespread showers and storms today

Scattered to widespread showers and storms today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ll start our Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s and already some rain on radar. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning will grow in coverage and become widespread by this afternoon. Temperatures today will only warm into the mid 80s this afternoon thanks to the clouds and rain. We’ll see somewhat of a break in the rain through part of the late afternoon/evening ahead of a line of storms that arrives with the cold front tonight. Around 9/10pm, the front and line of storms will begin to push into our northern most counties near I-30, moving through the area overnight. By Thursday morning, the rain will be clearing out. With this storm system, traditional severe weather is not looking like much of a concern. That said, lightning, strong wind, and flooding will all be possible and should all be taken seriously. As I’ve said the last few days, you may want to plan for some extra time on your Thursday morning commute due to some downed limbs and ponding on roads from the overnight storms. Through Thursday skies will be clearing some, more so seeing the clearing on Friday. Highs for Friday through Sunday will be in the upper 60s and 70s, making for great fall football watching weather. Morning lows this weekend are still expected to be in the 50s, with some spots dropping into the 40s. By the middle of next week, high temperatures will return to the 80s, which would be about normal for this time of year. Have a great Wednesday.

