Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Friends, family mourn death of Longview cancer advocate

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Friends and family in one East Texas city are mourning the loss of a woman who championed for advocacy and assistance to people battling cancer.

46-year-old Marisa Ward, of Longview, passed away over the weekend after a long battle with stage 4 cancer. She was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

For most of that time during her treatment, she was on a mission to help others also battling the disease. Through her travels to treatments, she experienced the financial hardships that other cancer patients had to go through.

She founded Crowned With Goodness Outreach Foundation, which assists cancer patients with finances, lodging, transportation to treatments, even special events for families.

Ward was extremely ill over the past two weeks but told her friends she wasn’t finished with her work.

Archila Richardson and Margo Bell talk about their friendship with Marisa, and dealing with her loss.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for 2 minors who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention
Search underway for 2 who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention using welding equipment
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
A Frankston woman is dead following a crash in Smith County Sunday.
Frankston woman killed in Smith County crash
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler

Latest News

This was the first chamber meeting to be held inside the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual awards ceremony
The Children’s Park of Tyler offers support groups for grieving parents across East Texas
The East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore is reopening after renovations.
WebXtra: Oil Museum manager says oil discovery ‘changed trajectory’ of East Texas
A young boy paints the side of a house in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors Day’ provides free home repairs for those in need