WebXtra: Friends, family mourn death of Longview cancer advocate

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Friends and family in one East Texas city are mourning the loss of a woman who championed for advocacy and assistance to people battling cancer.

46-year-old Marisa Ward, of Longview, passed away over the weekend after a long battle with stage 4 cancer. She was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

For most of that time during her treatment, she was on a mission to help others also battling the disease. Through her travels to treatments, she experienced the financial hardships that other cancer patients had to go through.

She founded Crowned With Goodness Outreach Foundation, which assists cancer patients with finances, lodging, transportation to treatments, even special events for families.

Ward was extremely ill over the past two weeks but told her friends she wasn’t finished with her work.

Archila Richardson and Margo Bell talk about their friendship with Marisa, and dealing with her loss.

