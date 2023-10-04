Voters to consider Pine Tree ISD $55M bond in November

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Voters living in Longview’s Pine Tree ISD will decide next month on a $55 million bond project. It’s aimed at increasing the life span of their existing campuses.

The bond proposal is divided into two phases, with the first phase addressing the elementary, junior high, and high school campuses.

With over 650 students at Parkway Elementary, they are looking to expand the cafeteria, knocking down the walls to the music and art rooms. They would move fine arts to a new building,

“Built back here in place of where this portable building is where it has an art and music suite and some classrooms as well so that we can continue to expand that program.” said Parkway Elementary Principal Melanie Keoun.

The junior high would build a new band hall and turn the current band hall into a weight room, bringing it closer to the athletic side of campus. The current weight room would turn into a Career and Technology Education, or CTE, lab.

Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said, “So what we want to do in junior high is create a lab where they get a taste of everything that we have at the high school and they have some idea of what they’re looking at.”

At the high school, they would build a CTE building where the baseball field is located, housing their most project-heavy programs: auto, welding, and construction.

“We don’t have a lot of space so it’s really hard to get. We can’t get multiple projects going on at one time. This would solve that problem.” said Clugston.

The high school baseball field would move to the junior high campus, built next to the softball field.

Clugston said phase two would be around 2030 and would address renovations at Birch Elementary and additions at the high school.

The proposed bond would be a 16-cent tax increase for homeowners. But there is no tax increase for those with age 65 homestead exemption.

“I think it does provide more lifespan in the buildings that we have and it also solves some of the problems that we’re seeing just in the efficiency of what we’re trying to do,” said Clugston.

Early voting begins October 23 and goes through November 3. Election day is November 7.

