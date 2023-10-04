Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual awards ceremony
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards banquet Tuesday at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.
Below are this year’s award winners:
- Small Business of the Year - The Boulders at Lake Tyler
- Large Business of the Year - Caldwell Zoo
- Volunteer of the Year Award - Starla Bickerstaff
- Rookie of the Year Award - Rachelle Ewart
- Mary Howes Award - Brad Farr
- W.C. Windsor Award - Nicole Robbins
- T.B. Butler Award - Brent Jasper
