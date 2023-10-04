Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual awards ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards banquet Tuesday at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

Below are this year’s award winners:

Small Business of the Year - The Boulders at Lake Tyler

Large Business of the Year - Caldwell Zoo

Volunteer of the Year Award - Starla Bickerstaff

Rookie of the Year Award - Rachelle Ewart

Mary Howes Award - Brad Farr

W.C. Windsor Award - Nicole Robbins

T.B. Butler Award - Brent Jasper

