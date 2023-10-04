Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual awards ceremony

This was the first chamber meeting to be held inside the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.
This was the first chamber meeting to be held inside the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards banquet Tuesday at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

Below are this year’s award winners:

  • Small Business of the Year - The Boulders at Lake Tyler
  • Large Business of the Year - Caldwell Zoo
  • Volunteer of the Year Award - Starla Bickerstaff
  • Rookie of the Year Award - Rachelle Ewart
  • Mary Howes Award - Brad Farr
  • W.C. Windsor Award - Nicole Robbins
  • T.B. Butler Award - Brent Jasper

