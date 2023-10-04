Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Panola County authorities arrest 2 after high-speed pursuit

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two are in custody after a high-speed pursuit in Panola County Tuesday.

Luis Alberto Escobedo, 20, of Tenaha, and Gustavo Angel Pallares, 20, of Center, were arrested after a Tuesday afternoon pursuit ending in Panola County. A press release from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of a pursuit by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office heading towards Carthage around 4:07 p.m. Panola units and a Texas Highway Trooper responded.

The fleeing vehicle, a Nissan four-door, turned off of FM 699 onto CR 405 around 4:12 p.m., and spike traps were set on CR 405 and FM 2517 while traffic was halted by deputies. The Nissan hit the spikes on CR 405, then turned onto FM 2507 with three deflated tires before turning left onto FM 699. The pursuit continued until the Nissan ran into a ditch near CR 4053 around 4:18 p.m.

The release said the passenger, later identified as Pallares, attempted to flee on foot and was quickly detained. During a search of the suspects and vehicle, deputies reportedly recovered three guns, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, and cash.

Escobedo and Pallares were charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The two are being held in the Panola County Jail, and their bonds are not listed.

