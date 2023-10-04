Millions in state funds allow Texas DSHS to increase EMS personnel

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Millions in state funding is allowing for an increase of EMS personnel in East Texas.

In 2020 there were about 68,000 EMS professionals in Texas, and during the covid-19 pandemic numbers were in a steady decline.

“A lot of the people left the industry to go to work in hospitals because you know there was a nurse’s crisis and other parts of healthcare, and that’s good. It’s a career advancement for them but it became a real problem when getting ambulances on the road too,” said Joe Schmider, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) EMS Director.

In last year’s legislative session, Senate Bill 8 granted $12.3 million in scholarships for EMS recruitment and retention.

“And what the idea was, to get 2,500 new people into the system and then retain the ones that get here. It makes no sense to bring all these people in and not keep them,” said Schmider.

Scholarships are available for EMT and paramedic courses and range from $2,000 to $8,000 depending on the course.

“We have in Texas 22 RACs, we call them the Regional Advisory Council. They’re the eyes and the ears locally, they’re the people that are taking care of providing the scholarships and we work with them,” said Schmider.

DSHS has processed more than $11.7 million in scholarships, contributing to the rise of EMS personnel in Texas, bringing the total number of EMS professionals to 74,357.

“There’s about 300 programs in Texas that offer these courses, and that should pay for their books, it should pay for one opportunity to take the national registry test, and any other material they need for the class and their tuition,” said Schmider.

DSHS has launched a campaign to encourage Texans to enter the EMS profession or advance their certification.

