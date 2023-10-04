Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Millions in state funds allow Texas DSHS to increase EMS personnel

Millions in state funding is allowing for an increase of EMS personnel in East Texas.
By Tyre White
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Millions in state funding is allowing for an increase of EMS personnel in East Texas.

In 2020 there were about 68,000 EMS professionals in Texas, and during the covid-19 pandemic numbers were in a steady decline.

“A lot of the people left the industry to go to work in hospitals because you know there was a nurse’s crisis and other parts of healthcare, and that’s good. It’s a career advancement for them but it became a real problem when getting ambulances on the road too,” said Joe Schmider, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) EMS Director.

In last year’s legislative session, Senate Bill 8 granted $12.3 million in scholarships for EMS recruitment and retention.

“And what the idea was, to get 2,500 new people into the system and then retain the ones that get here. It makes no sense to bring all these people in and not keep them,” said Schmider.

Scholarships are available for EMT and paramedic courses and range from $2,000 to $8,000 depending on the course.

“We have in Texas 22 RACs, we call them the Regional Advisory Council. They’re the eyes and the ears locally, they’re the people that are taking care of providing the scholarships and we work with them,” said Schmider.

DSHS has processed more than $11.7 million in scholarships, contributing to the rise of EMS personnel in Texas, bringing the total number of EMS professionals to 74,357.

“There’s about 300 programs in Texas that offer these courses, and that should pay for their books, it should pay for one opportunity to take the national registry test, and any other material they need for the class and their tuition,” said Schmider.

DSHS has launched a campaign to encourage Texans to enter the EMS profession or advance their certification.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for 2 minors who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention
Search underway for 2 who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention using welding equipment
FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front, heavy rains expected for north East Texas
Police Lights
Law enforcement captures Tyler juvenile detention escapees
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Remembering Marisa Ward
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Labor Market Shortages
Voters to consider Pine Tree ISD $55M bond in November
Voters to consider Pine Tree ISD $55M bond in November
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Homeless Vet Profiles
Wednesday's event was hosted in the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors meeting room.
Business leaders tackle labor shortage during panel discussion hosted by UT Tyler’s Hibbs Institute