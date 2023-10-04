Law enforcement captures Tyler juvenile detention escapees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two minors who escaped a Tyler juvenile detention center are back in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Smith County Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley confirmed that the escapees were apprehended by Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies and as of 9:30 a.m. and were back in custody at the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.

The escapees were two 16-year-old males who were in the H.O.P.E Academy Vocational Residential Program in the welding shop when they escaped. Worley said they ran from the shop and scaled the fence using welding gloves and welding jackets. The equipment allowed them to defeat the security wire on the fence, he said.

The two boys were on probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

