Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Law enforcement captures Tyler juvenile detention escapees

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two minors who escaped a Tyler juvenile detention center are back in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Smith County Juvenile Services Director Ross Worley confirmed that the escapees were apprehended by Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies and as of 9:30 a.m. and were back in custody at the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.

The escapees were two 16-year-old males who were in the H.O.P.E Academy Vocational Residential Program in the welding shop when they escaped. Worley said they ran from the shop and scaled the fence using welding gloves and welding jackets. The equipment allowed them to defeat the security wire on the fence, he said.

The two boys were on probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Previous reporting:

Search underway for 2 who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention using welding equipment

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for 2 minors who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention
Search underway for 2 who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention using welding equipment
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
A Frankston woman is dead following a crash in Smith County Sunday.
Frankston woman killed in Smith County crash
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler

Latest News

FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Cold front, heavy rains expected for north East Texas
This was the first chamber meeting to be held inside the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.
Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual awards ceremony
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-4-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Scattered to widespread showers and storms today
The Banned Book display at the Tyler Public Library
Tyler Public Library giving away free copies of banned books this week