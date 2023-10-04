First Alert Weather Day: Cold front, heavy rains expected for north East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Over the next 18-24 hours, very heavy rainfall is expected, especially over the northern sections of East Texas north of Interstate 20.

Rainfall totals of 2″-4″ is expected with a few areas getting up to 6″. Heavy rainfall, along with isolated strong/severe thunderstorms...especially over the NW sections of East Texas.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Weather Staff)

Most of the heaviest rainfall/isolated thunderstorms will occur overnight and into tomorrow morning as the area of precipitation moves quickly toward the south. By noon tomorrow, most of the heavy rainfall will be out of East Texas, leaving us with just scattered showers and maybe a thundershower.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Weather Staff)

Areas of bad drainage and low-lying areas will be the first to flood with other locations seeing flooding as the night progresses.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Weather Staff)

If you need to be out on the roadways overnight tonight...please use extreme caution.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Weather Staff)

There is a SLIGHT RISK (2 of 5) over NW areas of East Texas. Generally north and west of a line from Gun Barrel City-Canton-Quitman-Mt. Vernon.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Weather Staff)

Gusty Winds near 60 mph, very heavy rainfall, are possible along with a very low risk of an isolated tornado.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Weather Staff)

A Marginal Risk (1 of 5) exists on the outer edge of this Slight Risk. Please stay with us...on-air, on-line, and on our Weather App, to stay informed. More to come.

