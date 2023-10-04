East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! The rain has been pretty scattered today, but those that have seen the rain, did see some cooler temperatures. The heaviest rain is expected tonight as a cold front moves into the area. A line of strong storms will move in from the northwest and continue pushing southeast through East Texas overnight into early tomorrow morning. Flooding rain is likely in northern counties, but all of East Texas has the chance of getting over an inch or two of rain. A few storms could briefly become strong to severe, especially as the line storms first moves into the northwestern counties of East Texas. Rain begins to move out of Deep East Texas by late morning tomorrow, with just a slight chance for rain into tomorrow afternoon. Another cold front with a reinforcing shot of cooler air will move through Friday, cooling temperatures quite a bit for the weekend ahead.

