Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

The Children’s Park of Tyler offers support groups for grieving parents across East Texas

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
By Lorena Rivas
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In October, many across the nation come together to bring awareness to parents who have lost a baby either through pregnancy or soon right after.

Birth defects and maternal complications are some of the leading factors related to infant deaths in Texas. The latest data from the CDC shows five deaths for every thousand births.

“They may had a couple of hours with their child, they may had a couple of days,” said Eloise Ghrist the Executive Director of The Children’s Park of Tyler.

The names of more than 800 East Texas children are forever remembered at the Children’s Park of Tyler. Here families can remember and celebrate these precious lives it’s also a place to find support through the grieving process.

“There’s something so sweet of doing in a community setting, where everyone understands and our stories may not be the same but we understand the journey since then,” said Eloise.

She leads one of their grief groups. Pain and sadness are uncomfortable feelings but she says embracing it can be an important step in the journey toward healing.

“When I shared about our miscarriages all of these people came from the woodworks, that I had no idea that suffered a loss... and that was huge just to know I was not alone,” said Eloise

She understands it can be easy to distract yourself but not dealing with emotions can lead to health issues and even feelings of anger.

“When you acknowledge those emotions and you welcome them as uncomfortable as that is you are just able to move forward in a healthy way,’ said Eloise.

The Children’s Park of Tyler offers support structures for many situations: from glory babies pregnancy & infant loss, abortion recovery, the common ground support group, to rainbow babies. All teaching families it’s possible to smile through loss.

“I love it when someone mentions Jack and Joy are two losses that doesn’t happen very often.. that’s what’s so great about our groups we all remember our children’s names... that’s because we talk about them.”

If you are interested in learning more or joining one of the support groups, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for 2 minors who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention
Search underway for 2 who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention using welding equipment
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
A Frankston woman is dead following a crash in Smith County Sunday.
Frankston woman killed in Smith County crash
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler

Latest News

The East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore is reopening after renovations.
WebXtra: Oil Museum manager says oil discovery ‘changed trajectory’ of East Texas
A young boy paints the side of a house in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors Day’ provides free home repairs for those in need
Lufkin held their annual walk at the Ellen Trout Zoo to raise awareness and funds.
Lufkin community holds Walk to End Alzheimer’s
A Kilgore church is planning fall events at their annual pumpkin patch.
St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Kilgore to host pumpkin patch events through October