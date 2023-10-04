Business leaders tackle labor shortage during panel discussion hosted by UT Tyler’s Hibbs Institute

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Take a drive through any East Texas town and you’ll likely see signs saying, “help wanted” or “now hiring.” Signs representing a problem that business leaders were hoping to tackle during a panel discussion hosted Wednesday by The University of Texas at Tyler’s Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research.

“We have more job openings than workers available to fill those openings,” said Dr. Manuel Reyes of The Hibbs Institute. “So, this is problematic and is preventing us from stopping inflation. It’s one of the many reasons why we are struggling to mitigate inflation.”

So, how do businesses attract new workers? The head of human resources for John Soules Foods in Tyler said it begins with taking care of existing employees.

“We want to listen to what they have to say and take their feedback on how we can improve the workplace,” said Felicia Beam.

Among those in attendance was the president of UT Tyler, where school leaders are focused on meeting current East Texas workforce needs.

“I was speaking with a couple of leaders of our accounting firms and there’s a serious shortage of accountants,” said Dr. Kirk Calhoun. “And I would not have thought about that. And that really helps us shape our curriculum and help us direct where we want to put our resources to meet the employment needs of our region.”

Among the panelists from out-of-town, a research-scholar with Rice University who believes immigration visas could help by utilizing workers from other countries like Canada and Mexico.

“We have a problem of an aging workforce, aging population, the decline in fertility rates, and people who retired early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we need workers,” said Jose Ivan Rodriguez-Sanchez.

Rodrigues-Sanchez says next year’s election makes legislation dealing with these types of visas unlikely at least in the short term. In the meantime, he said educating industries and companies about the visas could help.

Wednesday's event was hosted in the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors meeting room. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

