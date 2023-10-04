Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Strong/Severe Storms Possible Overnight. Flooding Possible As Well, Northern Areas.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Day through Thursday Morning for areas North of I-20 - Flash Flooding/Few Severe Storms Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next 18-24 hours, very heavy rainfall is expected, especially over the northern sections of East Texas...North of Interstate 20. Rainfall totals of 2″-4″ is expected with a few areas getting up to 6″. Heavy rainfall, along with isolated strong/severe thunderstorms...especially over the NW sections of East Texas. Most of the heaviest rainfall/isolated thunderstorms will occur overnight and into tomorrow morning as the area of precipitation moves quickly toward the south. By noon tomorrow, most of the heavy rainfall will be out of East Texas, leaving us with just scattered showers and maybe a thundershower. Areas of bad drainage and low-lying areas will be the first to flood with other locations seeing flooding as the night progresses. If you need to be out on the roadways overnight tonight...please use extreme caution. There is a SLIGHT RISK (2 of 5) over NW areas of East Texas. Generally north and west of a line from Gun Barrel City-Canton-Quitman-Mt. Vernon. Gusty Winds near 60 mph, very heavy rainfall, are possible along with a very low risk of an isolated tornado. A Marginal Risk (1 of 5) exists on the outer edge of this Slight Risk. Please stay with us...on-air, on-line, and on our Weather App, to stay informed. Much More Fall-Like conditions expected Friday through the early part of next week. Cool Mornings/Very Mild Afternoons.

