Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging

FILE - The Nobel medal in physiology or medicine presented to Charles M. Rice is displayed,...
FILE - The Nobel medal in physiology or medicine presented to Charles M. Rice is displayed, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, during a ceremony in New York.(Source: Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press and DAVID KEYTON and MIKE CORDER Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) - Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots — tiny particles that can release very bright colored light and are used in electronics and medical imaging.

Moungi Bawendi, of MIT; Louis Brus, of Columbia University; and Alexei Ekimov, of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., were honored for their work with the particles just a few atoms in diameter and that “have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps,” according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the award in Stockholm.

“They catalyze chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumor tissue for a surgeon,” the academy said.

Quantum dots’ electrons have constrained movement, and this affects how they absorb and release visible light, allowing for very bright colors.

In a highly unusual leak, Swedish media reported the names of the winners before the prize was announced.

“There was a press release sent out for still unknown reasons. We have been very active this morning to find out exactly what happened,” Hans Ellegren, the secretary-general of the academy, told the news conference where the award was announced. “This is very unfortunate, we do regret what happened.”

The academy, which awards the physics, chemistry and economics prizes, asks for nominations a year in advance from thousands of university professors and other scholars around the world.

A committee for each prize then discusses candidates in a series of meetings throughout the year. At the end of the process, the committee presents one or more proposals to the full academy for a vote. The deliberations, including the names of nominees other than the winners, are kept confidential for 50 years.

Ekimov, 78, and Brus, 80, are early pioneers of the technology, while Bawendi, 62, is credited with revolutionizing the production of quantum dots “resulting in almost perfect particles. This high quality was necessary for them to be utilized in applications,” the academy said.

Bawendi told the news conference that he was “very surprised, sleepy, shocked, unexpected and very honored.”

“The community realized the implications in the mid 90s, that there could potentially be some real world applications,” Bawendi said.

Asked about the leak, he said he didn’t know about the prize until he was called by the academy.

On Tuesday, the physics prize went to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz for producing the first split-second glimpse into the superfast world of spinning electrons.

On Monday, Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

The chemistry prize means Nobel season has reached its halfway stage. The prizes in literature, peace and economics follow, with one announcement every weekday until Oct. 9.

The Nobel Foundation raised the prize money by 10% this year to 11 million kronor (about $1 million). In addition to the money, winners receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma when they collect their Nobel Prizes at the award ceremonies in December.

___

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for 2 minors who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention
Search underway for 2 who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention using welding equipment
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’: Family grasps for explanation after deaths of woman and her 2 children
A Frankston woman is dead following a crash in Smith County Sunday.
Frankston woman killed in Smith County crash
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler

Latest News

FILE - Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding...
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it’s too late
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden presses student debt relief as payments resume after pandemic pause
Mila Yang, 12, remains hospitalized nearly two months after she and her mom were struck by...
Girl, 12, struck by lightning on vacation remains hospitalized months later
The 12-year-old and her family were visting Florida for her birthday when she and her mom were...
Mom says she's praying for 12-year-old daughter struck by lightning to heal