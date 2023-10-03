Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Oil Museum manager says oil discovery ‘changed trajectory’ of East Texas

By Avery Niles
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks with Olivia Moore with the East Texas Oil Museum about the 93rd anniversary of the oil discovery in East Texas. Moore said the discovery of that first well “changed the trajectory of East Texas,” especially given the country was in the middle of the Great Depression.

