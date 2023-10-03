Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: 2 Longview High plumbing students in running for $15K equipment grant

Two female sophomores at Longview High School are the frontrunners of the four-year plumbing program.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two female sophomores at Longview High School are the frontrunners of the four-year plumbing program, and they’ve recently entered into the running for a $15,000 grant from Lowes for their own equipment.

According to plumbing instructor Harold Gober, Isabella Bravo and Vanessa Veta are his two best students, and he said he could see the two owning their own business someday. Bravo and Veta recently created a video showcasing their plumbing abilities, which Gober described as journeyman-level. The video could lead to the school receiving a large grant from Lowes and Skills U.S.A. to be spent on equipment for the plumbing program.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frankston woman is dead following a crash in Smith County Sunday.
Frankston woman killed in Smith County crash
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler
Lajuana Ann Glass
Grand Saline woman sentenced to 10 months for giving meth to teen
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
A Monday morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant and destroyed a vacant building in Hawkins.
Hawkins fire burns pizza restaurant, vacant building

Latest News

WebXtra: 2 Longview High plumbing students in running for $15K equipment grant
WebXtra: 2 Longview High plumbing students in running for $15K equipment grant
The East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore is reopening after renovations.
WebXtra: Oil Museum manager says oil discovery ‘changed trajectory’ of East Texas
KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks with Olivia Moore with the East Texas Oil Museum about the 93rd...
WebXtra: Oil Museum manager says oil discovery ‘changed trajectory’ of East Texas
Source: City of Tyler website
City of Tyler to test alert sirens at 11 a.m.