Search underway for 2 who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A search has begun for two minors who escaped from Smith County’s juvenile detention center.
The center is located on Morningside Drive in Tyler. According to law enforcement officials, the two juveniles escaped the center by scaling a fence. Several law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for the escapees.
This is a developing story.
