Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Search underway for 2 who escaped from Tyler juvenile detention

Smith County, Texas seal
Smith County, Texas seal(KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A search has begun for two minors who escaped from Smith County’s juvenile detention center.

The center is located on Morningside Drive in Tyler. According to law enforcement officials, the two juveniles escaped the center by scaling a fence. Several law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for the escapees.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frankston woman is dead following a crash in Smith County Sunday.
Frankston woman killed in Smith County crash
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler
Lajuana Ann Glass
Grand Saline woman sentenced to 10 months for giving meth to teen
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
A Monday morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant and destroyed a vacant building in Hawkins.
Hawkins fire burns pizza restaurant, vacant building

Latest News

SFA logo
SFA announces search for new president
The Banned Book display at the Tyler Public Library
Tyler Public Library giving away free copies of banned books this week
Today the historic Greyhound Inn sign went up as opening day fast approaches.
Historic Greyhound Inn receives sign ahead of grand opening
Today the historic Greyhound Inn sign went up as opening day fast approaches.
Historic Greyhound Inn receives sign ahead of grand opening