GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gladewater has announced a court date change for some people.

Those people who had a court date set for Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. will now be expected in court on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.

The City gave no reason for the change. Call 903-845-2196 with any questions.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.