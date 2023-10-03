Longview Lobo choir to hold golf fundraiser for D-Day trip

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobo choir is planning a golf tournament to raise funds for a trip overseas.

The Longview High School choir has been given the opportunity to represent Texas at the 80th Anniversary of D-Day ceremonies on the beaches of Normandy.

To raise funds for this trip the Longview High School Choir Booster Club is organizing a 4-man golf tournament

“Operation Fill The Plane” is a 4 man scramble golf classic that is set to take place on November 9 at the Tempest Golf Club in Longview.

The cost of entry is $500 dollars per team or $125 dollars to enter as an individual.

The day will consist of an opening ceremony to honor U.S. service members as well as lunch and entertainment.

If you’d like to contribute to “Operation Fill the Plane” but don’t want to enter the tournament there are various promotional sponsorships available for purchase that also include perks such as reserved seating at the tournament.

If you’re interest in getting involved you can click here or call 903-663-7156.

Previous Reporting: Longview Lobos Choir invited to perform in D-Day Parade in Normandy

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.