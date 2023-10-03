Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say

Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County, family members confirmed. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff, Lowell Rose and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
YORK, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man and his two small children died in a house fire in South Carolina over the weekend, according to authorities.

Officials said the fire took place at a York County home early Sunday morning, the York County Coroner’s Office said.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Bryan Patton Jr. and his daughters 3-year-old Malayah Patton and 2-year-old Milani Patton.

Family members confirmed to authorities Patton was the father of Malayah and Milani.

Investigating authorities said the fire started in the kitchen after Patton fell asleep while cooking.

WBTV reports a memorial was displayed outside the home by Tuesday morning, featuring balloons, stuffed animals and flowers. The home was still wrapped with police tape.

Authorities said an autopsy and toxicology have been completed and the deaths are still under investigation.

