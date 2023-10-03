Historic Greyhound Inn receives sign ahead of grand opening

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday the historic Greyhound Inn sign went up as opening day fast approaches.

The inn is being rennovated from the site of the old Tyler Union bus terminal building.

It will be complete with nine hotel rooms, some mid-century modern and some of the original art deco rooms.

The inn will operate as a contactless hotel; when you book through the website you are given codes to get into the gates and to the doors into your room.

The sign that was put up today is in the same location as the previous bus station sign with the same dimensions.

The managing member of the building says a lot of hard work has gone into this building.

“Right after World War II till really the end of the 90′s so many people came through the bus station here,” said Andy Bergfeld of Bergfeld Realty, “and so a lot of people have stopped me on the street, have told me about times they were shipped off into the military out of this bus station or they went to meet family at different places across the country al out of this bus station. So that day is not the same as it was but for us to be able to recreate the space just like it was in 1946 on the interior is pretty fun.”

The hotel will be open and operational starting on Oct. 16.

