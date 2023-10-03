Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano announces reelection bid

Cerliano made the announcement at an event at The Reserve in Longview.
Cerliano made the announcement at an event at The Reserve in Longview.(KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County sheriff has announced his intention to run for reelection.

Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said on Tuesday evening that he will run for sheriff again. Cerliano spent 22 years with Kilgore Police Department before being elected Gregg County sheriff in 2000.

Cerliano made the announcement at an event at The Reserve in Longview. The barbecue fundraiser will benefit his reelection campaign, according to a Facebook post on his reelection campaign page.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Frankston woman is dead following a crash in Smith County Sunday.
Frankston woman killed in Smith County crash
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler
Lajuana Ann Glass
Grand Saline woman sentenced to 10 months for giving meth to teen
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
A Monday morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant and destroyed a vacant building in Hawkins.
Hawkins fire burns pizza restaurant, vacant building

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Kilgore Circle TXDOT
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Judicial process Study
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Emergency Alert Test
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Longview Plumbing Class
Students browsing the vendors at the Region 5 food show.
Region 5 Co-op food show allows East Texas students to weigh in on cafeteria options