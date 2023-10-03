Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another warm, but pretty day.  Tonight, expect clouds to increase with warm temperatures only dropping into the lower to mid 70s.  A slight chance for rain tonight becomes likely by tomorrow morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms off and on all day long tomorrow.  Temperatures will reach the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon with a break in the rainfall through the evening.  Then, as the cold front pushes in overnight, widespread, heavy rainfall will move through East Texas into Thursday morning.  A bit more shower activity will develop Thursday afternoon and then most will come to an end Thursday evening with a few lingering showers possible Friday as another cold front brings in cooler air that will stick around into the weekend.

