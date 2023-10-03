Angelina Roadrunners prepare for basketball season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Roadrunners were busy today preparing for the upcoming season which is right around the corner. Head Coach JJ Montgomery, who refers to his players as dogs, says he’s excited about this years group.

“I’m very excited about this group,” he said. “We got a real special group this year. Loaded with talent, and I think the most important thing about this group is out there, and we’ve got some experience as well. We’ll be returning like three guys who made All-Conference last year. We also returning one who made All-Region so we got the experience back, we also loaded as well, so there a young group, athletic, hungry, and we call them dogs. We got a lot of those this year. So I’m excited about this year.”

And the Roadrunners will be competing this weekend in Ft. Worth facing off with what he describes as some tough competition.

“It’s really big,” he said about the tournament. “It’s a great it’s a great time for our kids to get seen. Get that exposure, but we’re going to see some tough, tough talent down there. So we got three games on Saturday. So looking forward to it. It’s a tough competition, but we got to start somewhere.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.