Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: CampV to hold second annual ‘Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Tyler’ Wednesday

KLTV’s Lauren Tear visited CampV in Tyler to talk about the second annual Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Tyler happening Wednesday.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lauren Tear visited CampV in Tyler to talk about the second annual Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Tyler happening Wednesday.

CampV, the North Texas VA and other organizations are coming together to provide resources and healthcare for the homeless veterans of East Texas. Travis Gladhill, a veteran himself, said there is no better feeling than helping a fellow veteran and that they are prepared to help as many as possible.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red mid-size vehicle and a silver car struck each other Sunday afternoon on US 259 near Rusk...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 north of Henderson
2 seriously injured after car strikes 4-wheeler in Marshall
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler
Crash
Henderson County patrol vehicle destroyed in roadside wreck
A church building in Upshur County has been declared a “near complete loss” after a fire was...
Juvenile accused of arson after Upshur County church damaged by fire

Latest News

WebXtra: CampV to hold second annual ‘Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Tyler’ Wednesday
WebXtra: CampV to hold second annual ‘Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Tyler’ Wednesday
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler
A Bullard man charged with evading arrest and parole violations agreed to 30 years confinement...
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler
Lajuana Ann Glass
Grand Saline woman sentenced to 10 months for giving meth to teen