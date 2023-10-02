WebXtra: CampV to hold second annual ‘Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Tyler’ Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lauren Tear visited CampV in Tyler to talk about the second annual Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Tyler happening Wednesday.

CampV, the North Texas VA and other organizations are coming together to provide resources and healthcare for the homeless veterans of East Texas. Travis Gladhill, a veteran himself, said there is no better feeling than helping a fellow veteran and that they are prepared to help as many as possible.

