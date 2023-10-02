Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Hippos crunch on pumpkin snacks at Philadelphia Zoo

These hippos are celebrating October by munching on whole pumpkins. Credit: Philadelphia Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KLTV) - These hippos are celebrating October by munching on whole pumpkins.

Video shows a keeper at the Philadelphia Zoo popping a large, whole pumpkin into the mouth of a hungry hippo as he prepares to give it a big crunch.

“It’s officially October and you know what that means...” the zoo commented alongside the clip.

The hippos snack on pumpkin treats to celebrate the beginning of October and, soon, Halloween!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

