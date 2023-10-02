Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

TxDOT launches new pedestrian safety campaign

TxDOT is launching a new campaign focused on pedestrian safety.
TxDOT is launching a new campaign focused on pedestrian safety.(TxDOT)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT is launching a new campaign focused on pedestrian safety.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. TxDOT says October saw the highest number of pedestrian crashes on Texas roadways last year.

“In general, pedestrian traffic deaths happen in the darker months of fall and winter,” Ruby Martinez from TxDOT said. “As daylight ends earlier, drivers on their way home from work may have a tough time seeing pedestrians.”

TxDOT encourages everyone to follow these safety tips to prevent a deadly encounter:

For drivers:

  • Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.
  • When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.
  • Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.
  • Pay attention and put your phone away so you’re prepared if pedestrians enter your path.
  • Follow the posted speed limit and drive to the conditions.

For people walking:

  • Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.
  • Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.
  • Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.
  • Put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road when walking.
  • Stay visible. Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red mid-size vehicle and a silver car struck each other Sunday afternoon on US 259 near Rusk...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 north of Henderson
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler
2 seriously injured after car strikes 4-wheeler in Marshall
A Frankston woman is dead following a crash in Smith County Sunday.
Frankston woman killed in Smith County crash
Lajuana Ann Glass
Grand Saline woman sentenced to 10 months for giving meth to teen

Latest News

A Mount Pleasant cowboy is heading to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas after winning over...
Mt. Pleasant roper clinches NFR berth following big week
CampV to host second annual ‘Homeless Veterans Stand Down Tyler’ Wednesday
CampV to host second annual ‘Homeless Veterans Stand Down Tyler’ Wednesday
A Monday morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant and destroyed a vacant building in Hawkins.
Hawkins fire burns pizza restaurant, vacant building
WebXtra: CampV to hold second annual ‘Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Tyler’ Wednesday
CampV to host second annual ‘Homeless Veterans Stand Down Tyler’ Wednesday
A Monday morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant and destroyed a vacant building in Hawkins.
Hawkins fire burns pizza restaurant, vacant building