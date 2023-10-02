Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Changes on the Horizon. Rain and Cooler Temperatures Ahead.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Above normal temperatures will remain in place through Thursday morning...As mentioned earlier in this newscast, a pair of cold fronts are expected to move through our area. The first on Thursday and the second, late on Friday. The first front brings in a good chance for showers/thunderstorms starting on Wednesday and ending late on Thursday. The second cold front ushers in some cooler/drier air to the area by the weekend. How about High Temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday and again on Sunday. Low temperatures could drop into the middle 50s on Sunday morning of next week. Very Cool...for sure. Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Thursday should be from .75″ - 2.00″ across East Texas. Wonderful news here, for sure. There will be a chance for a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday/early Thursday as the first front moves through. Gusty winds and very heavy rainfall in a few areas. As we get close to the event, we will be able to let you know about the timing/strength of the storms. By next weekend, skies should be mostly sunny to partly sunny and temperatures will be very fall-like. Enjoy!!!

