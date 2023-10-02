Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mostly sunny and warm today. Cold front arrives later this week.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning temperatures are in the 60s and 70s for this Monday. Very early, we do have some lingering clouds leftover from yesterday, but those are expected to clear through the morning. Today will end up being a mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 90s. As we’ve seen the last handful of days, a few spots making to the mid 90s is not out of the question. Significant changes in our forecast arrive by Wednesday with the arrival of our next front. This front has been something we’ve been watching and talking to you all about since last week - it looks very promising for rain and cooler temperatures. We’ll see scattered showers become widespread through the day Wednesday, continuing overnight into Thursday, with some rain possibly lasting into Friday. While severe weather is not looking very likely, flooding will be a concern, especially for the Thursday morning commute. As for temperatures, we’ll continue to see above normal highs, in the 90s today and tomorrow. As the front moves into East Texas on Wednesday, we’ll begin to see the mercury drop. Highs for Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s, about normal for early October. By the coming weekend, highs will only be in the mid 70s, with morning lows in the 50s! Have a great Monday and a fantastic week!

