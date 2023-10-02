Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Major water leak causes road, school closures in Lufkin

The City of Lufkin announced school and road closures due to a major water leak on Monday morning.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin announced school and road closures due to a major water leak on Monday morning.

According to the city’s Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, the city’s water department has shut down South Raguet from West Kerr Avenue to Pershing Avenue for repairs of a major water leak. They expect the area to remain closed for a couple of hours. The Pineywoods Community Academy has cancelled classes today and the Kurth Memorial Library will also be closed for the day.

Water service will be out in the area from Angelina Street to Timberland Drive. Nearby areas may also be affected.

