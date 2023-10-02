Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Kilgore, Lindale face off in District of Doom game

Game of the Week
Game of the Week(KLTV/KTRE)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Red Zone Game of the Week is a good one! Involving two District of Doom teams, both Kilgore and Lindale are 2-0 in district play.

The game is Friday night at RE St. John Stadium. The Bulldogs host the Eagles.

These two met in the postseason of 2022, and could very well meet again. Kilgore scored 63 points on Lindale at Rose Stadium for the win. Both teams have strong run games, and P5 recruits, headed to SMU and Alabama.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red mid-size vehicle and a silver car struck each other Sunday afternoon on US 259 near Rusk...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 north of Henderson
2 seriously injured after car strikes 4-wheeler in Marshall
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler
Crash
Henderson County patrol vehicle destroyed in roadside wreck
A church building in Upshur County has been declared a “near complete loss” after a fire was...
Juvenile accused of arson after Upshur County church damaged by fire

Latest News

Red Zone District Standings
Red Zone Reel: Week 6
Red Zone Reel: Week 6
Red Zone Reel: Week 6
Red Zone Reel: Week 6
WATCH: Athletic director’s son fighting leukemia takes field as honorary captain
Mineola falls to Pottsboro, 55-40