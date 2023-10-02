Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hawkins fire burns pizza restaurant, vacant building

A Monday morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant and destroyed a vacant building in Hawkins.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant and destroyed a vacant building in Hawkins.

According to Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson, four departments responded to a structure fire at the Venice Pizza House restaurant on Beaulah Street Monday morning. Davidson said the call came in around 5:10 a.m., and as of 10:18 a.m. responders were still cleaning up hot spots.

The fire damaged Venice Pizza and a vacant building next door. The latter was considered a total loss, according to Davidson.

Responding agencies were the Hawkins Fire Department, Holly Lake Fire Department, Big Sandy Fire Department, and Ogburn Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

