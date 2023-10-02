Hawkins fire burns pizza restaurant, vacant building

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday morning fire damaged a pizza restaurant and destroyed a vacant building in Hawkins.

According to Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson, four departments responded to a structure fire at the Venice Pizza House restaurant on Beaulah Street Monday morning. Davidson said the call came in around 5:10 a.m., and as of 10:18 a.m. responders were still cleaning up hot spots.

The fire damaged Venice Pizza and a vacant building next door. The latter was considered a total loss, according to Davidson.

Responding agencies were the Hawkins Fire Department, Holly Lake Fire Department, Big Sandy Fire Department, and Ogburn Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.