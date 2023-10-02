Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grand Saline woman sentenced to 10 months for giving meth to teen

Lajuana Ann Glass
Lajuana Ann Glass(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Niles and Brittany Hunter
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grand Saline woman pleaded guilty on Monday to providing a 14-year-old with methamphetamine.

Lajuana Ann Glass, 35, and Johnny Michael Moore, 52, both of Grand Saline, were charged with criminal negligence for endangering a child and arrested on May 31, 2022.

According to an arrest affidavit, Glass allowed the girl to “smoke their stuff,” although she claimed Moore was the one who controlled the meth.

On Oct. 2, 2023, Glass pleaded guilty to the charge in Judge Austin Jackson’s courtroom in Smith County. She was sentenced to 10 months’ confinement in a state jail.

Her co-defendant, Moore, has a status hearing scheduled for Oct. 6.

