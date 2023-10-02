Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Frankston woman killed in Smith County crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Frankston woman is dead following a crash in Smith County Sunday.

According to a Texas DPS report, Danica L. Maclin, 36, was driving south on Hwy 155 South near FM 2661 when she lost control of her Mitsubishi Eclipse and crossed into the oncoming lane. She then reportedly collided with a Freightliner truck tractor, causing Maclin to be ejected.

Maclin was pronounced dead on the scene, and the truck driver was reportedly uninjured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

