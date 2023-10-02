Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fentanyl dealer will spend 20 years in prison.

In 2021, a state trooper found Jerry Durdin with methamphetamine, multiple pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, syringes, scales and security cameras. The pills tested positive for fentanyl.

In June 2023, Durdin pled guilty to manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

He is now in the Madison County Jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug. I am thankful we were able to get a fentanyl dealer off the streets,” Madison County District Attorney Courtney Cain said. “The Madison County District Attorney’s Office will continue to send drug dealers to prison to fight this war on drugs.”

