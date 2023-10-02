East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been a beautiful, but warm weekend and that’s continued today. Temperatures will gradually fall overnight, reaching the upper 60s by tomorrow morning. Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow and it will look and feel a lot like today with warm afternoon temperatures and a light breeze. Wednesday morning will be warmer with a few clouds and a slight chance for rain that will gradually increase through the day. The most likely chance for rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the cold front that will linger, making Thursday and cloudy, rainy day. Rain chances end after Friday morning, with cooler than average temperatures sticking around into the weekend

