Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been a beautiful, but warm weekend and that’s continued today.  Temperatures will gradually fall overnight, reaching the upper 60s by tomorrow morning.  Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow and it will look and feel a lot like today with warm afternoon temperatures and a light breeze.  Wednesday morning will be warmer with a few clouds and a slight chance for rain that will gradually increase through the day.  The most likely chance for rain will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the cold front that will linger, making Thursday and cloudy, rainy day.  Rain chances end after Friday morning, with cooler than average temperatures sticking around into the weekend

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red mid-size vehicle and a silver car struck each other Sunday afternoon on US 259 near Rusk...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 north of Henderson
2 seriously injured after car strikes 4-wheeler in Marshall
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler
Crash
Henderson County patrol vehicle destroyed in roadside wreck
A church building in Upshur County has been declared a “near complete loss” after a fire was...
Juvenile accused of arson after Upshur County church damaged by fire

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 10-2-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 10-2-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Good chances for rain Wed/Thu. Cooler Temps by late week.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Good chances for rain Wed/Thu. Cooler Temps by late week.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips