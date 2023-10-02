East Texas umpires inducted into USA Softball Hall of Honor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Family and friends of some East Texas softball umpires gathered to celebrate their induction into the USA Softball Hall of Honor for Contributors and Umpires on Sunday.

Lindsey Park has always been the king of local softball parks in Smith County but on Sunday it was the place where local umpires were honored for their contribution to the game, helping to keep the games integrity intact.

“Well, I’m absolutely flabbergasted, honored, and humbled. I never expected any recognition, it’s been fun all the way,” says Terry Weiss, who at 84 years young has been playing the sport for 52 years. His daughter Tisa Hibbs introduced him to the podium.

In total there were five newcomers to the Hall of Honor.

“It’s the wall of honor of umpires,” said fellow inductee Richard Ross. “Where those that have retired say ‘hey good job you made a difference’.”

Ross was recognize by his peers for his great ability to call correct balls and strikes.

“Everybody can do something when everybody’s look at them, but when nobody’s watching you, and you do the same thing, that’s integrity and character,” said official Timothy Banks.

“This is one of our favorite things to do. It’s to honor people that have earned it. They deserve it and they’ve worked hard to get to where they are..... They left of a legacy of professionalism and a love for the game of softball, and we just want to show some appreciation to these guys today.”

Those who were recognized in the ceremony were Walter Brown, Terry Weiss, Joe White, Richard Ross, and Ralph Moss.

