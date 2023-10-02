East Texas nonprofit creates keepsakes out of loved ones clothing

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - ‘Sew Craftie’ is a nonprofit organization that creates handmade keepsakes from personal items for others to cherish.

The owner, Connie Fleming, repurposes the clothing of past and present loved ones and turns them into mementos.

It all began when a customer requested a memory item. “And I said well, let me see. So I found a pattern, I tested the pattern and I thought well yeah I can do that.” said Fleming.

From there, she began getting requests leading to memory bears, t-shirt quilts, t-shirt pillows, and blankets, each one is unique and made with love.

Fleming said, “It’s an honor for them to ask me to do that for them because I know it’s such a treasured item of their loved ones. And then it’s also turned into something that they can have forever and that’s just a good feeling for me.”

Sonya Wylie’s brother passed away in January of 2020. She reached out to Fleming about making a memory bear out of his shirts. And after receiving the final product, “I was in awe so I know that I can still feel his spirit that he’s here with us so she did a good job on them. We really appreciate it and we take it for granted that those were done.”

Another customer, Angie Wood saved her twin sons’ t-shirts throughout their childhood to teenage years. She decided to give them each a t-shirt blanket for graduation.

“It made me so happy to see kind of like their life experiences. They’re all for them that you know something that they can use as comfort as they move into adulthood and kind of take with them.” said Wood.

Fleming added, “I enjoy it as well as it being for a good cause and helping someone have a keepsake that will last them forever.”

All the proceeds from the handmade treasures are donated to local animal rescues in Smith County.

