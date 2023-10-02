Bullard man gets 30 years after chase, crashing U-Haul in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bullard man charged with evading arrest and parole violations agreed to 30 years confinement Monday.

Steven Shelton-Groves, 30, was arrested on Feb. 12 after leading a Smith County sheriff’s deputy on a chase in Tyler while driving a U-Haul van. Shelton-Groves was charged with evading arrest and parole violations for a previous weapons charge. He was held in the Smith County Jail on $350,000 total bonds, and agreed an enhanced sentence of 30 years confinement in Judge Taylor Heaton’s court on Monday.

In the original case, Shelton-Groves was considered armed and dangerous due to his previous weapons charge. He had fled a traffic stop in a U-Haul van, and ultimately crashed into two vehicles on Fifth Street and Loop 323. Several people were injured, including Shelton-Groves and his passenger.

