Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also are scheduled to attend.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden also had celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act, which he said paved the way for the ADA.

“Every American, especially those with disabilities, is worthy of dignity and our respect and should have access to every opportunity available in our country,” he said in the statement.

According to the Department of Labor, the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas including employment, transportation, public accommodations and access to government services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A red mid-size vehicle and a silver car struck each other Sunday afternoon on US 259 near Rusk...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 north of Henderson
2 seriously injured after car strikes 4-wheeler in Marshall
Crash
Henderson County patrol vehicle destroyed in roadside wreck
A church building in Upshur County has been declared a “near complete loss” after a fire was...
Juvenile accused of arson after Upshur County church damaged by fire
Davis talks about how to spot them and how to treat them.
Gregg County agrilife agent gives advice for treating destructive army worms

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19
Biden gives remarks in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks on Americans with Disabilities Act
Authorities say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at...
10 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses