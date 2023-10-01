WATCH: Coldplay’s Chris Martin brings 10-year-old on stage for birthday

VANCOUVER, Canada (KLTV) - The Coldplay frontman invented a new song with the boy for his birthday after having a chat.

A fan’s video captured a special moment for one 10-year-old boy celebrating his birthday, when Chris Martin invited him up on stage.

Martin spent time talking to the boy, encouraging him to take a look around the stadium from the stage before settling down to the piano, where the two talked about making up a new song and gave it a try.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.