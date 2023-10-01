Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Texas Southern gets first win with 52-7 romp over D-II’s Lincoln (CA)

LaDarius Owens and Jacorey Howard had first-quarter touchdown runs and Texas Southern never looked back, picking up its first win of the year with a 52-7 victory over Division II-member Lincoln (CA)
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — LaDarius Owens and Jacorey Howard had first-quarter touchdown runs and Texas Southern never looked back, picking up its first win of the year with a 52-7 victory over Division II-member Lincoln (CA) on Saturday.

Howard scored on a 36-yard run in the second quarter to put the Tigers (1-4) up 21-0. Lincoln got on the scoreboard with 16 seconds left in the period, using Khibo Norfleet's 10-yard touchdown run to pull with 14 at halftime.

Jace Wilson scored on a 25-yard run to push the Texas Southern lead to 28-7 midway through the third quarter. Howard added a 1-yard touchdown run and Jonathan Lewis raced 23 yards for a score as the Tigers took a 42-7 lead into the final period.

Freshman quarterback Jordan Davis had his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for Texas Southern, a 51-yarder to Tavaris Achane.

Wilson completed 14 of 23 passes for 130 yards for the Tigers. Owens rushed for 112 of his 139 yards in the first half. Howard ran for 73 of his 94 yards before halftime.

TJ Goodwin connected on 10 of 20 passes for 139 yards for the Oaklanders, who play as an independent. He was sacked five times — 2.5 of them coming from the Tigers' Jacob Williams. Otis Weah carried 13 times for 101 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Crash
Henderson County patrol vehicle destroyed in roadside wreck
A church building in Upshur County has been declared a “near complete loss” after a fire was...
Juvenile accused of arson after Upshur County church damaged by fire
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic in Tyler at Beckham Ave., 5th St. intersection
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
1 arrested, 1 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Panola County

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall