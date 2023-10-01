Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs in the lower 90s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs in the lower 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy today. Temperatures warm into the lower 90s this afternoon, with some areas making it to the mid 90s. This evening, we cool into the 80s with a mix of clear skies and clouds, the clouds eventually moving out overnight. We’ll stay dry and warm through Tuesday before our next, highly anticipated cold front arrives. Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature cooler temperatures and widespread rain as the front moves in. Right now, severe weather does not look likely, though flooding will be a concern especially on Thursday morning. Once the front clears through the area and the rain wraps up, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for next weekend. Highs by this time next week will be in the 70s, with morning lows in the 50s! I’m sure if you’re like me, you can wait. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Henderson County patrol vehicle destroyed in roadside wreck
A church building in Upshur County has been declared a “near complete loss” after a fire was...
Juvenile accused of arson after Upshur County church damaged by fire
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic in Tyler at Beckham Ave., 5th St. intersection
1 arrested, 1 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Panola County
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight

Latest News

Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips 10-1-23
Sunday's Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Sunday Webcast
Entering October remaining on the warm side before cooler, wetter weather, arrive next week
First Alert Sunday Webcast
First Alert Sunday Webcast
Saturday Evening Weather at Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather at Your Fingertips