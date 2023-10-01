Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mauer throws for 5 TDs, Harris catches 3 in Stephen F. Austin's 56-27 win over Texas A&M-Commerce


(kttc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Brian Mauer threw five touchdown passes — three of them to Kylon Harris — and Stephen F. Austin defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 56-27 on Saturday night.

Mauer completed 30 of 50 passes for 342 yards and was intercepted once. Harris caught 11 passes for 111 yards.

The Lumberjacks had 555 total yards — 425 passing and 130 on the ground, where Anthony Williams had 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Magana went 20-for-28 passing for 188 yards with three touchdowns for the Lions (0-4) and Reggie Branch had 71 yards rushing, including a 63-yard TD in the first quarter.

The Lumberjacks (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each quarter, taking control when Mauer threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to Harris and 54 yards to Khi'Yon Wafer in the third quarter for a 42-14 lead. Wafer caught three passes for 103 yards.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

