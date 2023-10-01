Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Gregg County agrilife agent gives advice for treating destructive army worms

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent Shaniqua Davis has already gotten numerous calls from Gregg County homeowners that the pests have arrived.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As we move into the East Texas fall and the weather cools, many insects will begin to disappear, but not all of them.

In Gregg County, reports to agriculture agents indicate that a familiar destructive pest is back again. With the recent rains and cooler temperatures, residential lawns are green again, but that has brought an unpleasant visitor: fall army worms.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent Shaniqua Davis has already gotten numerous calls from Gregg County homeowners that the pests have arrived. These highly destructive caterpillars can turn green areas into brown wastelands in just a few hours. Adult moths, which may be attracted by bright lighting, will lay up to 1,000 eggs in a single night. They lay eggs in areas near desirable food sources, such as lawns.

Davis talks about how to spot them and how to treat them.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Henderson County patrol vehicle destroyed in roadside wreck
A church building in Upshur County has been declared a “near complete loss” after a fire was...
Juvenile accused of arson after Upshur County church damaged by fire
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic in Tyler at Beckham Ave., 5th St. intersection
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
1 arrested, 1 airlifted to hospital after shooting in Panola County

Latest News

Davis talks about how to spot them and how to treat them.
WebXtra: Gregg County agrilife agent gives advice for treating destructive army worms
A red mid-size vehicle and a silver car struck each other Sunday afternoon on US 259 near Rusk...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 north of Henderson
2 seriously injured after car strikes 4-wheeler in Marshall
City of Gladewater
Gladewater 911 system restored after temporary outage