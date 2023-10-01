2 seriously injured after car strikes 4-wheeler in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Police are investigating a three-vehicle wreck that occurred Saturday night on Karnack Highway.

Police said the incident happened at 10 p.m. at Karnack Highway and Larry Drive, resulting in serious injuries to several people.

A sedan struck a four-wheeler that was on the road, police said, which sent the sedan into the other lane of traffic, where it struck an oncoming car.

First responders from the Marshall Fire Department gave medical aid to those at the scene and removed the driver of the sedan, who was trapped in the car. Both the rider of the four-wheeler and the driver of the sedan were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The driver of the other vehicle was released from the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time, but investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.